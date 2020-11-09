Firefighters were able to extinguish a vehicle fire that ignited a grass fire and threatened multiple homes on the Fort Hall Reservation over the weekend, as well as a wildfire on a southern Bannock County mountain.
The vehicle fire started around 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of Mecham and Hawthorn roads.
Fort Hall Fire officials say the vehicle was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene, and the flames had spread to several acres of grass and weeds.
The fire threatened homes on Lavatta Lane and two families had to be evacuated, officials said. But firefighters were able to stop the flames before any homes were damaged.
“I am pleased with the teamwork with our local fire stations that no homes were lost,” Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King said in a news release. “The fire was stopped within feet of the homes.”
Firefighters were able to contain the fire, which covered approximately 30 acres, by 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident and the evacuated families were able to return to their homes that same morning.
Firefighters from North Bannock, Chubbuck and Blackfoot assisted the Fort Hall Fire Department at the scene.
Multiple agencies also responded to a wildfire on Cottonwood Mountain east of Downey on Friday afternoon.
That fire, believed to be human caused, covered approximately 216 acres, according to Downey Fire District officials. There were no injuries reported nor structures damaged in the incident.
Firefighters were able to contain the flames by 11 p.m. Friday and get the fire completely controlled by 4 p.m. the next day.
Firefighters from Franklin County, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management assisted Downey firefighters at the scene.