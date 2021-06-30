McCammon area brush fire

Firefighters at the scene of a late Tuesday night brush fire along Interstate 15 near McCammon. 

 McCammon Fire Department Photo

MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire north of McCammon on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred along Interstate 15 shortly before 11 p.m.

A dozen McCammon and Inkom firefighters responded to the scene along with three fire engines and a water tender, according to a news release from the McCammon Volunteer Fire Department. They quickly extinguished the flames that covered about one and a quarter acres, but remained on scene until 2:30 a.m. monitoring the area and putting out hot spots.

Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident. They’re still trying to determine the cause of the fire.