MCCAMMON — Firefighters extinguished a brush fire north of McCammon on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred along Interstate 15 shortly before 11 p.m.
A dozen McCammon and Inkom firefighters responded to the scene along with three fire engines and a water tender, according to a news release from the McCammon Volunteer Fire Department. They quickly extinguished the flames that covered about one and a quarter acres, but remained on scene until 2:30 a.m. monitoring the area and putting out hot spots.
Officials say no injuries were reported in the incident. They’re still trying to determine the cause of the fire.