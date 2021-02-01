POCATELLO — It took firefighters less than an hour on Monday morning to gain the upper hand on a house fire in south Pocatello.
The blaze at the single-story manufactured home on the 3900 block of Jason Avenue was reported around 6 a.m. Monday and firefighters had the flames mostly extinguished by 6:45 a.m.
As of 7 a.m. firefighters were dousing the few remaining hot spots at the home, which was heavily damaged by the fire.
The fire department estimated a third of the home was damaged, and they estimated losses at about $30,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire seemed to ignite and cause the most damage in the rear section of the home near the back yard.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters were injured extinguishing the flames.
Pocatello police temporarily closed Jason Avenue to all traffic because of the fire.