LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A controlled burn in the backyard of a home in Lava Hot Springs got out of control on Wednesday and required firefighters to extinguish the flames, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
The fire in the backyard of the residence on the 100 block of Booth Street was reported by the homeowner around 11:20 a.m.
Lava Hot Springs firefighters responded and had the flames extinguished by noon.
The fire did not result in evacuations, damage any structures or spread beyond the homeowner's backyard.
The blaze began as a controlled burn when the homeowner attempted to burn debris in his backyard.
The fire did not result in any injuries, but shortly after the blaze had been extinguished an adult male Lava Hot Springs resident at the fire scene suffered a seizure unrelated to the fire and was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, the Sheriff's Office reported.