POCATELLO — Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a wildfire that caused evacuations and threatened homes near Chinese Peak on Saturday.
Pocatello Fire Chief Dave Gates reported at 9 p.m. Saturday that the fire was no longer a threat and would soon be 100 percent contained.
The blaze scorched about 30 acres, destroyed a shed and caused several homes on Barton Road to be evacuated.
The fire ignited around 6:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of American and Barton roads. Gates said the blaze was caused by a shorted power line near the intersection. The shorted line caused a temporary power outage in the area as well as the wildfire.
The fire did not result in any injuries to people or damage to homes but the flames did destroy a shed.
Soon after the fire ignited residents who live near Chinese Peak were told to be prepared to evacuate and police eventually did evacuate several homes on Barton Road. As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday the evacuated residents had not yet been allowed to return to their homes.
The Pocatello Fire Department initially responded to the wildfire and immediately called in reinforcements from the North Bannock, Chubbuck and Pocatello Valley fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighting aircraft were soon deployed and dropped retardant to slow the spread of the fire.
Police have shut down some of the roads in the Chinese Peak area because of the fire and the public is being encouraged to stay away until the flames are completely out.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene extinguishing the fire for at least the next few hours.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.