POCATELLO — Firefighters have gained the upper hand on a wildfire that caused evacuations and threatened homes near Chinese Peak on Saturday.
Pocatello Fire Chief Dave Gates reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday that the fire had been 100 percent contained and was no longer a threat.
The blaze scorched about 30 acres, destroyed a shed and caused several homes on Barton Road to be evacuated.
The fire ignited around 6:50 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of American and Barton roads. Gates said the blaze was caused by a shorted power line near the intersection. The shorted line caused a temporary power outage in the area as well as the wildfire.
The fire did not result in any injuries to people or damage to homes but the flames did destroy a shed.
Soon after the fire ignited residents who live near Chinese Peak were told by police to be prepared to evacuate, and police eventually did evacuate several homes on Barton Road. All of the evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday night.
The Pocatello Fire Department initially responded to the wildfire and immediately called in reinforcements from the North Bannock, Chubbuck and Pocatello Valley fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
Firefighting aircraft were soon deployed and dropped retardant to slow the spread of the fire.
Police shut down some of the roads in the Chinese Peak area until the fire was contained.
Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene extinguishing what's left of the fire for at least the next few hours.
