Several fires ignited in East Idaho over the past several days, though all but one have been fully contained or extinguished, fire officials say.
Firefighters are still battling the Dempsey Creek Fire near Downey, which was first reported on Sunday and has burned approximately 0.5 acres. The fire is located on private land that is adjacent to federal forests, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center officials said.
Current resources on the fire include two engines, a 20-man hand crew and a helicopter, according to Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center officials. As of press time Monday, the Dempsey Creek Fire was expected to reach full containment at 10 p.m.
A brush fire temporarily shut down an Interstate 86 exit in Chubbuck on Saturday.
The fire was reported around 5:10 p.m. Saturday and caused police to close the freeway's eastbound exit at Yellowstone Avenue for over 45 minutes.
Chubbuck firefighters extinguished the blaze with Idaho State Police and Chubbuck police assisting.
No people were injured and no structures were damaged during the fire, which scorched less than an acre along the freeway exit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Lusk Fire, a lighting-cause blaze located approximately 4 miles southeast of Pauline, ignited around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The fire scorched over 1,600 acres of private and BLM-managed lands before it was fully contained around 8 p.m. on Friday.
One crew remains on the fire due to isolated internal smoke from vegetation on rock bands and cliff faces that are difficult to reach. The crew will remain on hand to monitor the situation and will respond if required, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center officials said.
The Tincup Fire located near McCoy Creek southeast of Idaho Falls began burning on Friday and was fully contained at 0.5 acres around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The Rainey Fire in the Snake River Range was reported on Friday and was estimated at 0.5 acres as of Monday afternoon. The fire is located in timber on extreme slopes making work by ground crews hazardous, Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center officials said, adding that aerial resources are currently being utilized to observe and attack the fire with water drops.
The Snake Fire, north of Massacre Rocks State Park began burning on Saturday and reached a size of 2 acres before being declared fully contained at 10 p.m. Saturday and fully controlled about two hours later.
The Black Pine Fire located in Box Elder County in a remote area west of Snowville, Utah, scorched over 560 acres before being declared 98 percent contained on Friday.
The blaze started near the border of Idaho and Utah around 12:30 p.m. on July 20.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with one crew remaining on site to mop up any remaining hot spots, according to Utah Fire Info officials.