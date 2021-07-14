POCATELLO — Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire on the city's south side on Wednesday evening.
The 7:50 p.m. blaze along the Kirkham Trail just north of the South Valley Connector was reported by a motorist on nearby Interstate 15, authorities said.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the flames contained in about 15 minutes.
The fire scorched less than 2 acres and did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, firefighters said.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the fire department.