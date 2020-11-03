Firefighters are battling a wildfire near the Pebble Creek Ski Area.
The blaze was reported around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Inkom and Green Canyon roads between the city of Inkom and Pebble Creek Ski Area, authorities said.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office is advising the public to stay away from the area until firefighters have extinguished the blaze. All of the roads in the area of the fire have been shut down.
The fire has thus far not caused any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Several local fire departments have responded to the fire along with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
