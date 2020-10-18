POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a house fire on the city's north side.
The blaze on the 1400 block of Zener Street near Highway 30 was reported around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Police have shut down Zener Street while firefighters battle the fire, which is burning in the home's attic.
We have received no reports that the fire has resulted in any injuries.
Fire officials have not yet provided further details on the blaze, such as how it might have started.
