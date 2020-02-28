MCCAMMON — A house is on fire in this Southeast Idaho city.
The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. Friday at a residence on Bannock Street.
Reports indicate that the fire began in the home's garage and quickly spread to the rest of the house.
As of 10 p.m. Friday the fire was still burning.
The McCammon, Lava Hot Springs and Inkom fire departments, Bannock County sheriff's deputies and Bannock County Search and Rescue have responded to the fire.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what might have caused the fire or on whether the blaze has injured anyone.
The flames from the fire are reportedly visible from several miles away.
