DOWNEY — Firefighters responded to a large haystack fire near Downata Hot Springs on Saturday.
The blaze was reported by a worker at the farm on Back Downata Road where the haystack caught fire around 11 a.m.
Firefighters from the Downey, Arimo, McCammon and Inkom fire departments responded to the blaze and contained the flames.
Firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:30 p.m. after they had extinguished most of the burning hay and left the remainder to smolder and burn itself out, authorities said.
No one was injured during the fire and no structures were damaged.
There were no evacuations, though authorities said there were some nearby homes.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies alerted those residents about the fire so they were aware of it.
Authorities said the fire remains under investigation but might have been the result of spontaneous combustion, which sometimes happens with hay.
After firefighters left the scene, multiple residents reported the smoldering haystack to the Sheriff's Office thinking the fire was still raging and might have even spread to a nearby structure.
Emergency units again responded to the scene and reassured the residents that the fire had been left to smolder and was not considered to be a threat.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.