POCATELLO — It took firefighters less than an hour on Monday morning to gain the upper hand on a house fire in south Pocatello.
The blaze at the single-story home on the 3900 block of Jason Avenue was reported around 6 a.m. Monday and firefighters had the flames mostly extinguished by 6:45 a.m.
As of 7 a.m. firefighters were dousing the few remaining hot spots at the home, which was heavily damaged by the fire.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and none of the firefighters were injured extinguishing the flames.
Pocatello police have temporarily closed Jason Avenue to all traffic because of the fire and motorists should avoid the area.
The Pocatello Fire Department has not yet commented on what could have caused the fire, which seemed to ignite and cause the most damage in the rear section of the home near the back yard.
The fire did not spread to any other homes in the neighborhood.
