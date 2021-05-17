Firefighters were busy on the Fort Hall Reservation on Monday responding to afternoon house and hay fires.
There were no injuries during either blaze.
The most serious of the two fires ignited around 4:10 p.m. Monday at a single-story home in the area of Edmo and Mission roads less than a mile from the Shoshone-Bannock High School.
The fire destroyed the home where it started, spread to and consumed an adjacent boat and damaged the exterior of a neighboring single-story home.
Smoke from the fire was visible from several miles away.
North Bannock and Fort Hall firefighters remained on the scene until around 8 p.m. Monday extinguishing the blaze.
The North Bannock Fire Department reported that the cause of the fire is undetermined but the Bannock County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate.
The residens who lived in the home damaged by the fire were evacuated during the blaze but returned to their home on Monday night. The residents who lived in the home destroyed by the flames have found temporary housing, the North Bannock Fire Department reported.
The Red Cross is also providing assistance to the fire victims, whose names haven't been released.
The fire was reported by residents of both homes.
The hay fire occurred around 2:50 p.m. Monday on the part of the reservation that's in Power County.
The hay was being transported by a semi parked at the Bannock Peak casino and truck stop near the Arbon Valley exit of Interstate 86 when the hay ignited.
Fort Hall firefighters responded and extinguished the hay before it could damage the semi. Firefighters also kept the flames from spreading to the nearby brush.
Authorities said the hay most likely spontaneously combusted.