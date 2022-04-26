A firefighter views what remains of a garage that was destroyed by a fire on Monday night near Preston.
Firefighters from Preston and Dayton responded to a fully involved garage fire in Banida Monday evening.
Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire.
There were no injuries.
The garage and its contents were a total loss.
