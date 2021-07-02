POCATELLO — Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire burning near a railroad bridge on the city's west side.
The 3 p.m. Friday blaze ignited near the railroad bridge that crosses North Main Street just south of Garrett Way.
The flames quickly spread to about an acre in size but an immediate response by the Pocatello Fire Department resulted in the fire being contained in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries and no structures were damaged.
As of 3:30 p.m. Friday firefighters were still on the scene dousing the few remaining hot spots.
The brush fire has resulted in police shutting down the northbound lanes of North Main Street and motorists should avoid the area while emergency responders are on the scene.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.