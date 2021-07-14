POCATELLO — Firefighters quickly contained a brush fire on the city's south side on Wednesday evening.
The 7:50 p.m. blaze along the Kirkham Trail just north of the South Valley Connector was reported by a motorist on nearby Interstate 15, authorities said.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the flames contained in about 15 minutes.
The fire scorched less than two acres and did not result in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures, firefighters said.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were still at the scene extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Fire Department.