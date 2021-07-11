A brush fire along Interstate 15 between Inkom and Pocatello on Sunday kept firefighters busy for several hours.
The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. near the Inkom Port of Entry after a truck traveling northbound on the freeway lost its utility trailer when the hitch connection failed, creating sparks that ignited the dry grass along the interstate's northbound lanes, authorities said.
Firefighters from the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service responded and contained the blaze to about three acres along the freeway before extinguishing it.
There were no injuries, evacuations or damage to structures.
Firefighters remained on the scene until about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The fire resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being partially blocked for several hours.