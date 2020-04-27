POCATELLO — A home at 171 Canyon Drive sustained significant damage following an early Monday morning fire, an official with the Pocatello Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at 4:58 a.m. by someone who was driving through the area, said fire department spokeswoman Kim Stouse.
Two occupants managed to self evacuate the home and avoided injury, Stouse said.
Stouse said Pocatello police and firefighters responded, and fire crews had the blaze knocked down within 15 minutes of arriving.
Stouse said the home "sustained significant damage, but it may not be a total loss."
Before the fire was controlled, flames could be seen rising from roof of the building from a couple of miles away.
Stouse said the two people who were inside the home at the time of the fire currently live elsewhere and had been renovating the house, which has a main level and a walk-out basement. The majority of the damage occurred on the main level, she said.
Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which Stouse said did not damage any adjacent properties.