CHUBBUCK — A fire heavily damaged a shop building behind a Chubbuck home on Sunday night.
The blaze in the 100 block of Mingo Lane was reported around 9:45 p.m. by a nearby business.
Chubbuck firefighters had the fire extinguished within an hour and there were no injuries.
The shop building suffered significant damage in the fire and might be a total loss, authorities said.
It did not appear that the flames caused any damage to the home on the same property as the shop building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.