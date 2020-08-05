Officials have controlled a small wildfire that sparked around 4 p.m. along Autumn Lane south of Pocatello, located off of Bannock Highway near the Mink Creek Area, said Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu.
Manu said the fire was started along the roadside and the Pocatello and Portneuf Valley fire departments responded. He said the fire was sweeping up the hillside in the residential area but was extinguished in time. Crews remained on the scene to mop up hot spots at about 4:45 p.m.
The cause of the fire was undetermined.