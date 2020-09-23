POCATELLO — Local fire officials have completed their investigation into the Monday afternoon wildfire on the city’s east side.
Ryan O’Hearn, the assistant chief of operations for the Pocatello Fire Department, told the Idaho State Journal Wednesday afternoon that the official cause of the fire is undetermined but it is presumed to be human caused.
O’Hearn said there was no lightning in the region on Monday afternoon when the fire started and with several ignition spots along Interstate 15 near Barton Road, investigators believe a sparking rim from a passing motorist with a flat tire or a loose tow chain on a vehicle may have caused the blaze.
The fire ignited around 2:50 p.m. on Monday and changed directions several times due to shifting wind currents. Ultimately the blaze scorched approximately 50 acres on the city’s east side before firefighters were able to contain it.
Strong winds initially pushed the blaze north along the east side of Interstate 15, authorities said. Winds then shifted and began forcing the blaze east toward Franklin Middle School and ON Semiconductor.
When the fire neared East Terry Street, the winds shifted again, blowing the fire west and away from ON Semiconductor and Franklin Middle School and back toward Interstate 15. That’s when firefighters were able to contain the blaze, authorities said.
Around 4:25 p.m. Monday the Pocatello Fire Department declared the blaze to be fully contained.
The fire did not result in any injuries and did not damage any structures aside from a fence near Idaho State University’s Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovations Complex.
The Eames complex and nearby ISU Accelerator Center were both temporarily evacuated and Alvin Ricken Drive was temporarily shut down because of the fire. One Interstate 15 exit in Pocatello was temporarily closed because of the fire but the interstate itself remained open throughout the blaze.
O’Hearn said that in addition to the Pocatello Fire Department, firefighters from Chubbuck, the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service battled the blaze. The Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and ISU Public Safety also responded to the fire.
“This was a collaborative effort,” O’Hearn said. “We really appreciate the relationship we have with all of the emergency partners here in Southeast Idaho. This has been a pretty active fire season and it really helps when all of us are working together.”