POCATELLO — Local firefighters were quick to extinguish a blaze that ignited in a duplex on the 1300 block of West Eldredge Street around 7 p.m. Thursday.
The blaze caused extensive damage to half of the duplex, but nobody was injured in the blaze and firefighters are still on scene to ensure the other half does not catch fire.
Firefighters extinguished the house fire around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, but fire and police department officials will remain on scene for several hours as they complete their investigation into the blaze, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
All of the occupants of the portion of the duplex that caught fire and their pets were safely evacuated, authorities said. The occupants of the other portion of the duplex were not home so firefighters breached the front door to safely rescue a dog from that residence, according to the fire department.
Reports indicate that witnesses heard explosions going on inside the house soon after the blaze ignited.
Residents living in homes adjacent to the blaze were temporarily evacuated, authorities said.
Firefighters temporarily shut down West Eldredge in the area near the fire while they battled the blaze.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away.
The occupants of the duplex are expected to stay with family until permanent arrangements can be made, authorities said.
Authorities are expected to release more information about the fire on Friday.