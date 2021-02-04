FORT HALL — At 5:15 PM tonight, February 4, 2021, Fort Hall Fire responded to a structural fire on Cemetery Road in Fort Hall.
A Tribal Fish and Game employee was driving by the residence and noticed fire and smoke coming from the roof and doors of the metal shop.
The officer reported the fire to the Fort Hall Dispatch Center and was assisted by North Bannock County Fire. When fire units arrived on the scene they found a single story 30’x30’ foot metal building engulfed in heavy fire and smoke coming out of the roll-up doors.
A pickup, RV and a tractor were located next to the structure and received heat and smoke damage. In addition, there was an SUV and a motorcycle that were in the structure along with several other pieces of equipment and tools. The structure and the contents are considered a loss in the fire.
The homeowners, Kelly and Toni Weimar were devastated and thankful no other property was damaged. The fire is still under investigation. Fire units left the residence at 6:30 pm. No further information will be provided.