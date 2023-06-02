Mobile home fire

The charred remains of a mobile home gutted by a fire early Friday morning in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — A mobile home was gutted by a fire early Friday morning.

The blaze at the mobile home on the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue near Yellowstone Avenue was reported by a passerby around 3:15 a.m., authorities said. 

