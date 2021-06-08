fire
Photo submitted by FHPD
FORT HALL - This morning at 12:50 a.m., Fort Hall Fire Department responded to ‘21 noname road’ 3/4 mile east of Highway 91 for a initial report of a grass fire. 
 
While enroute additional calls stated that a home was on fire. Upon arrival the first units found a two-story home engulfed with heavy fire and smoke. 
 
At this time the occupants of the home have not been located. Fire crews contained the fire at 2:54AM. 
 
Blackfoot fire is assisted with water supply and the state fire marshal was on scene to assist with the fire investigation. 
 
No people or animals were injured. No further information will be provided as it’s under investigation.  