An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed three homes in Garden City, Utah, on Saturday night.
Fire officials reported that at approximately 8:55 p.m. a mobile home caught fire at 3199 Nina Loop in the Sweetwater Trailer Park subdivision. Authorities suspect propane was a fuel source.
The fire consumed the first home and quickly spread to three other structures. Three of the homes were ultimately destroyed and the fourth home was badly damaged, officials said.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in the fourth home and at least one other structure sustained minor damage.
During the course of the fire, several explosions caused by multiple propane tanks shook the immediate vicinity. All home owners are accounted for and no injuries were reported.
Fire crews from Garden City Fire District, Laketown Fire District and Bear Lake County Fire Department responded with eight engines and at least 35 Firefighters. The fire was declared under control and extinguished by approximately 11:30 p.m.
"Our mutual aid partners were key elements of the success of the incident," the Garden City Fire District stated in a press release.
Residents and visitors in the area reported hearing and feeling the explosions from several miles away.