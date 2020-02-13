POCATELLO — One trailer home has been destroyed and another trailer home has sustained exterior damage from a fire reported at about 9:20 a.m. Thursday in the Rocking R Mobile Home Park, 4920 S. Fifth Ave.
Karen Aguilar, chief of the Pocatello Valley Fire Department, said the cause of the fire has not been determined, but Unit 9 is a total loss, and Unit 11, which was singed from the flames, should be salvageable.
Aguilar said the resident of the trailer home that was destroyed was home at the time of the fire, but nobody was injured. The residents of the adjacent home that was damaged were not home during the fire, she said.
Firefighters remained at the scene Thursday morning, and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reopened road blocks on South Fifth Avenue near the entrance to the trailer park and at the intersection with South Valley Road at about 10:15 a.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department assisted in the call, and officials from Idaho Power and Intermountain Gas were also at the scene.
Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.