A fire has destroyed a mobile home on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
The blaze was reported around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and quickly consumed the mobile home near the intersection of Hawthorne and Ballard roads north of Chubbuck.
The Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments responded to the blaze and as of 8:30 p.m. were still extinguishing the fire.
The blaze did not result in any injuries.
Authorities haven't yet commented on the fire's possible cause.
