Chubbuck mobile home fire

Flames devour a mobile home in Chubbuck on Tuesday afternoon.

 Photo courtesy of Kyle Riley

CHUBBUCK — A fire gutted a mobile home in Chubbuck on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze at the mobile home at Yellowstone Avenue and Ward Drive was reported around 3:50 p.m.

The fire did not result in any injuries. Firefighters said the mobile home was unoccupied and was used for storage purposes.

As of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters had the fire under control and were extinguishing the remaining hot spots. 

The mobile home appears to be a total loss.

Ward Drive in the area of the fire has been temporarily shut down because of the blaze.

Chubbuck firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

