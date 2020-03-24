CHUBBUCK — A fire gutted a mobile home in Chubbuck on Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze at the mobile home at Yellowstone Avenue and Ward Drive was reported around 3:50 p.m.
The fire did not result in any injuries. Firefighters said the mobile home was unoccupied and was used for storage purposes.
As of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters had the fire under control and were extinguishing the remaining hot spots.
The mobile home appears to be a total loss.
Ward Drive in the area of the fire has been temporarily shut down because of the blaze.
Chubbuck firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.