POCATELLO — A Monday afternoon fire threatened a home and destroyed a large horse trailer, a fence, a riding lawnmower and a camper topper for a truck at a property within the 1700 block of Mink Creek Road.
Furthermore, a chicken coop was damaged.
The Pocatello Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 2:15 p.m. The fire was still smoldering but under control by 2:45 p.m.
Nobody was injured and the cause of the fire and origin of the fire is undetermined. Fire officials say it could potentially be electrical. The fire spread to an adjacent chicken coop, and it's unclear if any chickens were harmed.
The Pocatello Fire Department, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Bannock County EMS also responded.
The fire came within about 50 feet of a home., and a resident had attempted to fight the fire with a garden hose. At about 3 p.m., firefighters were still dousing the ground surrounding the burn site to prevent it from spreading to some nearby lumber and a pine tree.