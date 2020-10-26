FORT HALL — A fire destroyed a camp trailer and adjacent trailer home on the Fort Hall Reservation on Friday.
While both structures are considered a total loss, Fort Hall Fire Chief Eric King says no one was injured in the incident and fire personnel were able to rescue a pet cat from the home.
“Red Cross has been notified to assist with the families immediate needs,” King said in a news release.
The incident occurred at lot 41 on West Agency shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Officials say the flames had already engulfed the camp trailer and had spread to the trailer home when firefighters arrived on scene.
King believes the fire was likely started by a propane hot plate that was left unattended in the camp trailer.