AMERICAN FALLS — A fire destroyed a single-family home in American Falls on Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported in the incident that occurred on the 400 block of Highland Street at about 11 p.m.
The home was occupied when the fire started, but the family residing there was able to get out safely and call for help, said American Falls Fire Chief Jason McLean.
The fire was caused by a faulty furnace, McLean said, adding that firefighters worked hard to contain and extinguish the flames that burned between the basement and main floor of the home.
“It was a tough fire to locate,” McLean said.
While firefighters were able to help save some of the family’s possessions, McLean said there was significant damage throughout the interior of the home and it is considered a total loss.
“It’s unfortunate for the family,” he said.