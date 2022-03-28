MCCAMMON — A single-family home in the 800 block of Bannock Street sustained significant damage from a fire reported at about 2:20 p.m. on Monday.

Volunteer firefighters from McCammon and Inkom responded. The fire was extinguished some time before 3:30 p.m., and fire officials remained at the scene investigating at about 4 p.m.

The Journal received no reports of injuries resulting from the fire. Fire officials said the worst damage was in the kitchen, and the home is not currently livable due to heat, smoke and water damage.

No information was available about a possible cause of the fire.