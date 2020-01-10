POCATELLO — A fire caused significant damage to the garage of a home near City Hall on Friday and left a local family temporarily homeless.
The fire in the detached garage of the home on the 800 block of North 11th Avenue was reported by the family living in the home around 5 p.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department remained on the scene extinguishing and then investigating the blaze until around 9 p.m.
The fire did not result in any injuries but the contents of the garage were destroyed, firefighters said.
The garage itself suffered significant damage but is probably salvageable, authorities said.
The fire did not spread to the adjacent home but the family who resides in the residence was evacuated during the blaze. The electricity to the home was disabled during the fire and won't be repaired until Saturday, so the family is spending the night at a local hotel.
The garage contained construction equipment and other items, all of which were destroyed by the flames.
Firefighters said they don't have an exact value of the garage's contents lost in the blaze but the construction equipment alone was likely very expensive.
The garage was insured by the homeowners, firefighters said.
The Fire Department reported that the cause of the blaze was accidental and was likely electrical in nature.
North 11th Avenue between East Sublette and East Sherman streets was temporarily closed to traffic because of the fire.