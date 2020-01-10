POCATELLO — A fire is burning in the detached garage of a home near City Hall.
The fire in the garage on the 800 block of North 11th Avenue was reported around 5 p.m. Friday.
As of 6 p.m. Pocatello firefighters said they had the fire contained to the detached garage but it was still burning.
Firefighters said the fire has not resulted in any injuries and they expect to have the flames extinguished by 8 p.m. Friday.
North 11th Avenue between East Sublette and East Sherman streets has been temporarily closed to traffic because of the fire.
The fire did not spread to the adjacent home but the family who resides in that residence has been evacuated as a precaution until the fire is out.
Firefighters said the garage is full of various stored items and it's not yet clear what sparked the blaze.
The fire will be investigated by the Pocatello Fire Department once the flames are extinguished.
Authorities have not yet commented on how extensive the fire damage to the garage is but the building's exterior remained mostly unscathed as of 6 p.m. Friday.