The local Blackhawk BBQ Pit had yet another accident that resulted in a trailer being put to rest after it spontaneously caught fire on the way home to Blackfoot from Pocatello on Saturday.
Nic Transtrom, owner of Blackhawk BBQ Pit, reflected on what exactly happened just a few days ago.
“(Our pit boss) had shut off all of the gas and the electrical and was just driving back from Pocatello,” Transtrom said. “He just looked out his mirror and had smoke and flames coming out the sides of the trailer. He quickly pulled over and tried to get the fire extinguisher on the right side of the trailer, but it was already in flames. There was nothing he could do for the trailer or to put the fire out. He was able to stay safe and kept his thinking cap on straight and made some good decisions, but there was no saving it.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but luckily nobody was harmed during the incident.
“The firemen and the fire marshal went through everything and they also said that it was undetermined what (the cause) could have been. It will be left a mystery and nobody will know for sure,” Transtrom said.
The fire marks the third trailer accident that Blackhawk BBQ Pit has undergone. All three accidents were different scenarios with different people.
“There was one that happened about four years ago where it was wintry conditions and I slid off the road on the freeway and the trailer rolled and flipped over and ended up going in flames,” Transtrom said. “The next one was caused by another driver who slid into our trailer causing the accident.”
Despite last week’s incident, Blackhawk BBQ Pit will still be open at their restaurant and smokehouse in Blackfoot. They also have another trailer that they will use to travel and they were already in the process of building two new trailers before the fire happened. Transtrom said that the two new trailers should be fully built in the next month or so.
Transtrom also said that in response to the fire, they will be taking precautions in addition to the recommended procedures and permits they already adhere to as a means to hopefully prevent any accidents from happening again.
Blackhawk BBQ Pit has been open for roughly four years and got its name from Transtrom’s previous experience in the military where he was a Blackhawk pilot.
“When I retired from the military, I really wanted to continue serving,” he said. “Freedom and barbecue with family and friends is my way of finding satisfaction. At the end of the day, our freedoms are all about spending time with family and friends, and there’s really no better time than gathering around the dinner table, and for me, that includes barbecue. Barbecue is my way of continuing to share freedom with people.”
Transtrom reflected on what inspired some of the menu items at Blackhawk BBQ Pit and what made him decide to start his business.
“I spent a lot of time in the south in the military between Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee,” Transtrom said. “I call our style ‘freedom style barbecue,’ which is just a combination of the best of everything out there that I’ve been able to experience. I got to see a lot of different styles of barbecue and I loved it. It was something that I wanted to get out and do, and I have a bunch of daughters at home so I thought that maybe I should get a trailer and hit some events in the summers and teach my girls how to work. From there, it just kind of took off.”
Transtrom said that he tries to support local veterans, law enforcement and first responders by giving them discounts like free drinks and giving donations to their activities.
Blackhawk BBQ Pit is located at 90 S. Broadway St. in Blackfoot. They are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
To learn more about Blackhawk BBQ Pit and see their food truck schedule, visit facebook.com/BlackhawkBBQPit or blackhawkbbqpit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.