POCATELLO — The fire that gutted the D Wing at Highland High School on Friday was the result of faulty electrically powered equipment, Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn said during a Monday morning press conference.

The press conference was held to provide the local community with an update on the fire investigation, the status of the damaged school and what planning is underway for Highland students to resume learning for the remainder of the school year.

Pocatello Fire Chief Ryan O’Hearn

School District 25 Director of Business Operations Jonathan Balls.

School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell

Highland fire

The remnants of the severely damaged D Wing at Highland High School following a blaze there on Friday.

