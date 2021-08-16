A wildfire that started Saturday morning west of Blackfoot burned more than 23 acres of sagebrush and grasses on Bureau of Land Management land, according to the BLM.
BLM firefighters and the Blackfoot Fire Department battled the Gold Road Fire, which was reported at 10:35 a.m.
The fire was contained by 8:50 p.m. Saturday and was controlled by 7:30 p.m. Sunday, BLM officials said. The agency did not specify the fire’s cause.
On Sunday, a second fire, called the Lone Pine Fire, burned 1.5 acres 15 miles northeast of Georgetown near Diamond Creek, according to the BLM. U.S. Forest Service and BLM crews worked with Swan Valley Helitack to contain the fire, which was burning in thick timber at an elevation of about 8,000 feet. The fire was contained by 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the BLM.