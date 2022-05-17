Nearly all of the incumbent GOP state lawmakers running for reelection in Pocatello beat out their primary challengers in Tuesday's election.
District 28 Sen. Jim Guthrie, first elected to the state Senate in 2012, topped his challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa. Guthrie secured 3,384 votes to da Rosa's 1,676 and Branson's 1,183. Guthrie will face Independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
Guthrie called this election "pretty critical" for the state of Idaho, and said that regardless of whether he earned the GOP nomination, he felt it important that people were engaged and got out to vote in Tuesday's primary.
"There's a lot of competition out there that's going to determine what the Republican Party looks like going forward with some different factions running, and I think this election will set the tone for how politics are going to look in Idaho as we go forward," Guthrie said. "I respect the people's vote to decide whether they think I've done a good job. The thing that's important to me is that people get engaged and are aware of the issues and the candidates."
In the Republican primary race for the District 28 Position A House seat, Richard "Rick" Cheatum successfully challenged incumbent Dawn L. Morrell, 3,128 votes to 2,957 votes. Republican Dan Garner topped R. Scott Workman 3,058 to 2,874 for the District 28 Position B House seat.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James D. Ruchti ran unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and David T. Worley ran unopposed as a Republican. Both will face each other in the November general election.
For the District 29 Position A House seat, Republican incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring fended off a primary challenge from S. Craig Yadon with 2,800 votes to 2,038 votes. Manwaring will face Democratic candidate Mary Shea.
District 29 Position B state representative candidate Jake Stevens topped his GOP opponent Greg Romriell 2,461 to 2,268 votes to secure the Republican nomination. Stevens will face Democrat Nate Roberts in November.
In the District 35 state Senate race, incumbent Mark Harris defeated GOP challenger Doug Toomer 3,435 to 2,254 votes to retain his seat. For state representative District 35 Position A, incumbent Republican Kevin Andrus topped Jon Goode to secure the seat with 3,606 to 2,203 votes.
For state representative District 35 Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen fell to primary challenger Josh Wheeler 2,784 to 3,314 votes. Wheeler will face Independent Hyrum F. Johnson in November.