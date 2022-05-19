The final results from Tuesday’s primary election were released on Wednesday morning, making clear the winners and losers in Southeast Idaho and statewide.
Four county level primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor.
BANNOCK COUNTY
Incumbent Republican District 2 Commissioner Jeff Hough defeated challenger Josh Ellis, while incumbent Republican District 3 Commissioner Terrel “Ned” Tovey suffered a primary defeat to political newcomer John Crowder.
Greg Cates and Anita Hymas faced one another for the GOP nomination in the county assessor race. This closest Bannock County race was decided by just three votes, with Hymas winning. In the Democratic primary, assessor candidate Tamara Code beat her opponent Bret Hochhalter.
Nearly all of the incumbent GOP state lawmakers running for reelection locally beat out their primary challengers in Tuesday’s election.
LEGISLATIVE
District 28 Sen. Jim Guthrie, first elected to the state Senate in 2012, topped his GOP challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa. Guthrie will face independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
In the Republican primary race for the District 28 Position A House seat, Richard “Rick” Cheatum defeated Dawn L. Morrell. Republican Dan Garner topped R. Scott Workman for the District 28 Position B House seat on Tuesday.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James D. Ruchti ran unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and David T. Worley ran unopposed as a Republican. Both will face each other in the November general election.
For the District 29 Position A House seat, Republican incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring fended off a primary challenge from S. Craig Yadon. Manwaring will face Democratic candidate Mary Shea in November.
District 29 Position B state representative candidate Jake Stevens topped his GOP opponent Greg Romriell to secure the Republican nomination. Stevens will face Democrat Nate Roberts in November.
In the District 35 state Senate race, incumbent Mark Harris defeated GOP challenger Doug Toomer. For state representative District 35 Position A, incumbent Republican Kevin Andrus topped Jon Goode.
For state representative District 35 Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen fell to primary challenger Josh Wheeler, who will face Independent Hyrum F. Johnson in November.
GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR
Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the GOP gubernatorial primary, defeating Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
House Speaker Scott Bedke won the Republican primary for lieutenant governor, defeating state Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Daniel J. Gasiorowski.
SECRETARY OF STATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL AND PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
In the race for the GOP Secretary of State nomination, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane defeated state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza.
Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador won the GOP primary race for Idaho attorney general, prevailing over incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.
In the hotly contested three-way race for the GOP nomination for state superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield defeated incumbent Sherri Ybarra and former lawmaker Branden Durst.
CONGRESSIONAL
Other Tuesday primary results included Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson defeating conservative attorney Bryan Smith. Republican incumbent Mike Crapo was also victorious in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.
TURNOUT
By the time all ballots were counted early Wednesday morning, Bannock County's turnout appeared to be similar to the primary election of May 2018.
A total of 27.2 percent of registered Bannock County voters, or 12,472 people, cast a ballot on Tuesday. In comparison, a total of 10,672 ballots were cast in the May primary in 2018, which represented a 26.78 percent voter turnout.
“Turnout was pretty impressive,” Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said. “We were thinking we would have numbers closer to 8,000 or 9,000, so to get up to nearly 12,500 is a pretty decent showing for a primary election.”
Bannock County saw an increase of about 6,000 more registered voters in 2022 when compared to the May 2018 primary. Dixon said property tax concerns brought more people out to the polls for local races and the recent legislative redistricting process did the same for those aiming to support new legislative candidates.