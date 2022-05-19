Local results from Tuesday night’s primary election trickled in on Wednesday and made it clear who were the winners and losers across the state.
Four primary races were contested in Bannock County, including the GOP District 3 and District 2 commissioner races and both the Democratic and Republican races for assessor.
BANNOCK COUNTY
Incumbent Republican District 2 Commissioner in Bannock County Jeff Hough defeated challenger Josh Ellis.
Incumbent Republican District 3 Commissioner in Bannock County Terrel “Ned” Tovey lost his reelection bid to John Crowder.
Greg Cates and Anita Hymas faced one another for the GOP nomination in the county assessor race. The closest Bannock County race was decided by just three votes, with Hymas winning.
Lastly, Democratic assessor candidate Tamara Code beat her Democratic challenger, Bret Hochhalter.
Nearly all of the incumbent GOP state lawmakers running for reelection locally beat out their primary challengers in Tuesday’s election.
LEGISLATIVE
District 28 Sen. Jim Guthrie, first elected to the state Senate in 2012, topped his challengers Tom Branson and Art da Rosa. Guthrie will face independent candidate Mike Saville in the November general election.
In the Republican primary race for the District 28 Position A House seat, Richard “Rick” Cheatum successfully challenged incumbent Dawn L. Morrell. Republican Dan Garner topped R. Scott Workman for the District 28 Position B House seat.
In the District 29 state Senate race, James D. Ruchti ran unopposed in the primary as a Democrat and David T. Worley ran unopposed as a Republican. Both will face each other in the November general election.
For the District 29 Position A House seat, Republican incumbent Dustin Whitney Manwaring fended off a primary challenge from S. Craig Yadon. Manwaring will face Democratic candidate Mary Shea.
District 29 Position B state representative candidate Jake Stevens topped his GOP opponent Greg Romriell to secure the Republican nomination. Stevens will face Democrat Nate Roberts in November.
In the District 35 state Senate race, incumbent Mark Harris defeated GOP challenger Doug Toomer.For state representative District 35 Position A, incumbent Republican Kevin Andrus topped Jon Goode.
For state representative District 35 Position B, Republican incumbent Chad Christensen fell to primary challenger Josh Wheeler, who will face Independent Hyrum F. Johnson in November.
GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR
Idaho Gov. Brad Little won the GOP gubernatorial primary, beating Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
House Speaker Scott Bedke won the 2022 Republican primary election for lieutenant governor, defeating state Rep. Priscilla Giddings and Republican Daniel J. Gasiorowski.
SECRETARY OF STATE, ATTORNEY GENERAL AND PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
In the race for GOP Secretary of State nomination, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane defeated state Rep. Dorothy Moon and state Sen. Mary Souza.
Former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador won the primary race for Idaho’s GOP attorney general, prevailing over incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.
In the hotly contested three-way race for the GOP nomination for state superintendent of public instruction, Debbie Critchfield defeated incumbent Sherri Ybarra and former lawmaker Branden Durst.
CONGRESSIONAL
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho defeated conservative attorney Bryan Smith and Republican incumbent Mike Crapo won the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Idaho.