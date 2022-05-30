Swimming in the vast blue waters of Bear Lake, one can’t help but think of what creatures lurk beneath. For more than 100 years, the mystique has served to horrify children, excite divers and intrigue folklorists with the possibility of a creature who wanders the lake’s depths — the famed Bear Lake Monster.
And now, the mysterious creature is at the center of a film currently being produced.
Brandon Smith — the writer, director, and a producer of “The Legendary Bear Lake Monster” — thinks speculating on the legendary beast can be enchanting.
“Whether or not the monster exists is certainly up for debate,” Smith said. “All I know is there is magic in believing.”
The first recorded mention of the Bear Lake Monster dates back to 1868 when Joseph Rich, settler and son of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint leader Charles C. Rich, sent an article about the creature to the Deseret News for publication. The letter said multiple settlers had reported sightings of a strange beast in Bear Lake and explained Native Americans in the area had traditions involving a mysterious lake creature.
According to the book, “The Legend of the Bear Lake Monster,” in the Utah State University archives, settlers in northern Utah noticed members of the Shoshone tribe avoiding Bear Lake as much as possible and becoming concerned when settlers swam or boated in the lake. After settlers asked the Shoshone the reason for their worry, they recounted a story told by their ancestors. As the legend goes, a woman and her love were forbidden to be with one another and consequentially decided to run away together. As they were being chased by their fellow tribe-members, however, the couple jumped into the lake and were changed into two snake-like creatures.
Though Rich himself eventually said his statements about the Bear Lake Monster were false in 1894, many alleged eyewitnesses stood by their testimonies of the creature.
Several others have also claimed sightings of the monster over the years, the most recent documented case taking place in 2002.
According to Smith, those who watch the film should keep their minds open to the possibility of the Bear Lake Monster’s existence.
“Just like most great cinematic experiences, viewers have to open themselves to belief,” Smith said. “If we’ve done our job right, audiences will walk away with a taste of the magic of Bear Lake and a belief in a world in which the legendary monster exists.”
Smith said the filmmakers hope to release the movie next summer.
Grace Hallows, an actress playing the role of Penelope in the movie, said she has been in the film industry for most of her life and she’s excited to be involved with the project.
“This really is a movie that is different from so many other Utah movies,” Hallows said. “The action adventure feel makes it so interesting.”
A trailer for the film is currently available on YouTube and at bearlakemonstermovie.com.
“Anyone who visits the lake can attest to the palpable magic,” Smith said regarding his inspiration for the film. “Among beautiful surroundings, special times with loved ones and sea creature folklore to boot. That’s a recipe for a great story.”