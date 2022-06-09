A fight over whether the grandmother in the West Yellowstone murder case is eligible for the death penalty continued in Gallatin County District Court this week.
Patricia Batts is charged with four felonies, including deliberate homicide in the death of a child, following the death of her paternal grandson James Alex Hurley in February 2020.
In addition to deliberate homicide, the charges against Batts are aggravated kidnapping, criminal child endangerment and strangulation of a partner or family member.
Alex was found dead in February 2020 in the home of Batts and her husband, James Sasser Jr., at Hebgen Lake in West Yellowstone.
Alex’s grandfather, Alex’s juvenile uncle and teen aunt, and one other person have been sentenced for their involvement in his death. Batts is the only person accused who appears to be headed for trial.
As both the defense and prosecution prepare for a jury trial — likely to happen next year — a fight is underway over whether Batts is eligible for the death penalty.
During the day-long hearing, both the defense and prosecution argued over Batts’ eligibility to Judge John Brown. Batt’s defense attorneys, Craig Kevin Shannon and Gregory Jackson, have filed nine motions.
Seven of those motions are arguing against the death penalty. Her defense attorneys are also asking Brown to dismiss the aggravated kidnapping charge.
They said Monday that the prosecutors were trying to single out Batts, the only one of the five charged in Alex’s death who faces the death penalty.
Hearings on 11 motions — the state filed two procedural motions — took the entirety of Monday.
Jackson and Shannon argued that Batts is ineligible for the death penalty partly because it would be unconstitutional under state and federal law.
Much of their arguments centered around whether Batts intended to kill Alex, and who ultimately was responsible for his death.
Jackson and Shannon said that Batts was not the instigator or leader of the abuse. That role, Jackson and Shannon said, fell to James Sasser Jr., and Batts was merely an accomplice to his death.
“She herself didn’t intend to kill anyone. She didn’t attempt to kill anyone. The state is trying to put a round peg in a square hole,” Shannon said.
The defense also argued that having a death sentence on the table would violate Batt’s constitutional right to dignity, does not match “evolving standards of decency” surrounding the death penalty across the U.S., and would be cruel and unusual punishment.
Prosecutor Marty Lambert said procedures around the death penalty varied state by state and there was no set formula from the Supreme Court. As such, there’s a constantly evolving standard of decency that would not violate Batts’ right to dignity.
Lambert also said, in rebuttal to the defenses’ motions, that those motions aim to decide facts of the case prejudicially.
The facts of the case — whether Batts intended for Alex to die — and whether she is guilty of the charges should be up to the jury to decide.
“The role Batts played in the death of the helpless young man, that’s to be developed at trial,” he said.
In Montana, a death sentence is decided by a judge, but for that to be on the table at all, a jury still needs to find the facts of a crime and aggravating circumstances.
Brown will ultimately decide if the death penalty can be considered in Batts’ jury trial. He’s expected to rule in August after counsel proposes orders.