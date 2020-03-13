POCATELLO — The owner of Fifth Street Bagelry wants the public to know that her business remains open despite the demolition of the adjacent former Rite Aid building.
Marsha Lamprecht, who's owned the bagel restaurant at 559 S. Fifth Ave. for 25 years, says there have been some rumors that the bagelry has been torn down but this is not the case.
She said Fifth Street Bagelry has remained open despite the demolition next door and has no plans to change its hours in the foreseeable future.
Idaho Central Credit Union recently purchased the former Rite Aid property next to Fifth Street Bagelry and this week began demolishing the former drug store.
ICCU, based in Chubbuck, said it will announce its plans for the former Rite Aid property in the future.
Lamprecht said the demolition going on next to her business is not causing any changes to the operation of her restaurant.
Fifth Street Bagelry is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.