Local firefighters were busy over the last few days responding to five fires throughout the region.
The first blaze was a brush fire that was reported around 6 p.m. on North Main Street near the Millward Mile trailhead.
Pocatello firefighters responded and the brush fire had spread to a nearby property, engulfing an abandoned vehicle and several tires, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
No structures were damaged and nobody was injured as a result of the blaze, which firefighters had extinguished by about 7:25 p.m. Friday.
The second blaze firefighters responded to was a large haystack fire near Downata Hot Springs southeast of Downey on Saturday.
The blaze was reported by a worker at the farm on Back Downata Road where the haystack caught fire around 11 a.m.
Firefighters from the Downey, Arimo, McCammon and Inkom fire departments responded to the blaze and contained the flames.
Firefighters remained on the scene until around 1:30 p.m. after they had extinguished most of the burning hay and left the remainder to smolder and burn itself out, authorities said.
No one was injured during the fire and no structures were damaged.
There were no evacuations, though authorities said there were some nearby homes.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies alerted those residents about the fire so they were aware of it.
Authorities said the fire remains under investigation but might have been the result of spontaneous combustion, which sometimes happens with hay.
After firefighters left the scene, multiple residents reported the smoldering haystack to the Sheriff's Office thinking the fire was still raging and might have even spread to a nearby structure.
Emergency units again responded to the scene and reassured the residents that the fire had been left to smolder and was not considered to be a threat.
Firefighters believe a camper trailer is likely a total loss after it caught fire on Sunday afternoon in a north Pocatello neighborhood in what was the third blaze in the last few days.
The burning unoccupied camper trailer on Tanager Drive was reported by a passerby around 2 p.m.
Pocatello firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze in about five minutes.
There were no injuries but the flames scorched enough of the camper trailer's interior to probably make it a total loss, firefighters said.
Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other nearby vehicles and they temporarily evacuated one adjacent home as a precaution.
Tanager Drive was closed for over an hour because of the fire.
Pocatello police also responded to the incident.
Firefighters also quickly contained a brush fire in a residential area on Pocatello's north side on Sunday.
The blaze was reported around 5:30 p.m. near the canal between Hiline Road and Wall Street.
Pocatello firefighters responded and had the fire mostly extinguished except for a few hot spots in about 15 minutes.
Pocatello police also responded and briefly evacuated some nearby residents while firefighters were battling the flames less than 50 yards away.
Hiline Road remained open during the fire but police temporarily shut down Wall Street.
The fire did not result in any injuries or damage to structures. The flames scorched about a quarter-acre of brush along the east side of the canal.
Authorities haven't yet commented on what could have caused the fire.
Lastly, firefighters saved a family's south Pocatello home from destruction early Monday morning by quickly extinguishing a fire in the residence's attached garage.
The family with multiple children reported the garage fire at their home on Athos Drive off Barton Road around 12:05 a.m.
The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 15 minutes. There were no injuries.
The garage was heavily damaged by the blaze but firefighters were miraculously able to keep the flames from spreading to other areas of the residence. The flames destroyed most of the garage's contents and damaged two SUVs parked inside it, one of them severely.
The family and their dogs were all able to get out of the home when the fire ignited and were able to return to the residence later Monday morning.
The Fire Department reported that the fire remains under investigation but is not considered to be suspicious.
The blaze started in a tool cabinet in the garage, the Fire Department said.
The fire resulted in Athos Drive being shut down for over two hours while firefighters were on the scene.
The Fire Department said the family has home insurance to help cover the cost of repairing their damaged garage.
All five fires remain under investigation.
