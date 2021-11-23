POCATELLO — Area residents who don’t have a place to go for the Thanksgiving holiday may have a tougher time finding a free holiday meal than during previous years.
Officials at Pocatello Senior Activity Center, located at 427 N. Sixth Ave., confirmed they’ll be hosting free meals for member who are 60 and older. Seniors who aren’t currently members will have the option of filling out a membership form when they receive their meals to become eligible. Call 208-233-1212 to order curbside service or delivery. Seniors may also dine in, and donations will be accepted.
The meal will include turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, milk and pumpkin pie. Officials with the center anticipate serving about 300 meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic School is providing take-home holiday meals this year, but all meals had to be pre-ordered by Nov. 19.
For several years, the family of Lin Whitworth — a former state senator and Bannock County Commissioner — offered thousands of annual free Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to the public at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center. Whitworth died in April and the tradition won’t take place this Thanksgiving, officials at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center confirmed.
Puerto Vallarta, 160 W. Cedar St., Pocatello, has also offered free holiday meals during past Thanksgivings. Staff at the restaurant confirmed they weren’t able to provide them this year.
Kia Shaw, eastern branch manager with the Idaho Foodbank, said her staff made its Thanksgiving food box distributions on Saturday, filling vouchers for partner agencies and also serving the general public. She said the food bank continued distributing holiday food boxes on Monday and Tuesday. She said Barrie’s Ski & Sports donated several frozen turkeys through its annual Cranksgiving event, and Pocatello police gave several turkeys through the annual Give the Cops a Bird event.
“We had really great community support,” Shaw said.