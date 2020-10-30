POCATELLO — A California company that developed a specialized thermometer to track the spread of infectious diseases in real time has identified Southeast Idaho as one of six U.S. regions primed for a COVID-19 surge.
Temperature readings recorded by San Francisco-based Kinsa Inc.'s thermometer are transmitted to a central database, enabling the company to provide advanced warning of disease outbreaks to customers, community leaders, school administrators and public health officials.
Nita Nehru, a spokeswoman for Kinsa Inc., said Southeast Idaho, Southern Florida, Western Texas, Greensboro, North Carolina and all of Michigan and New Mexico were singled out during a recent corporate meeting as areas where COVID-19 cases will soon rise.
Throughout all of October, Nehru said the Bannock County COVID-19 transmission rate has been well above 1, meaning every infected person infects more than one other person, leading to growth in the local caseload.
"The transmission occurring all month is just now starting to hit your confirmed case count," Nehru said.
In the current wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nehru said her company has predicted outbreaks about 10 days before they become apparent, and with 80 percent accuracy. She referenced a Columbia University study that found New York City could have avoided more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in the spring had the city responded to the outbreak just one week earlier.
"Only a fraction of total (COVID-19) cases end up in the hospital and by then it's too late to contain the virus," Nehru said. "The thermometer is one of the few actions you can take in your home. We know fever is one of the few early warning signs of a contagious illness."
Nehru said the company, founded eight years ago, has developed a proven method of predicting flu outbreaks several months in advance, which has helped them subtract flu cases when interpreting COVID-19 cases from the aggregate fever data.
Fever data is kept anonymous, and Nehru said customers may download an app that matches their geolocation with localized data on outbreaks of concern. Nehru said customers are encouraged to voluntarily submit information about their symptoms, as well as any diagnosis by a doctor, for the database. About 4,000 U.S. schools also participate in a program that alerts families about disease trends in their children's classrooms.
The thermometer retails for $20 and is sold in more than 12,000 retail stores, such as Kroger, CVS and Target locations. Nationwide, Nehru said 3 million users have created profiles tied to their thermometers. She said the company doesn't give out data about a community unless there's a statistically significant sampling of accounts.
The New York Times has voiced similar concerns about Southeast Idaho's COVID-19 trajectory. On Wednesday, the newspaper published a report ranking Pocatello ninth on a list of metro areas in which "there may be bad news ahead," regarding the pandemic. The report was based on the rate of increases in new cases, adjusted for population.
From Oct. 19 through Thursday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health averaged more than 125 new COVID-19 cases per day. The district reported 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 95 cases in Bannock County.
On Thursday, the Southeastern Idaho Public Health board increased the risk level in Bannock, Bingham and Caribou counties to the high-risk category. Furthermore, Gov. Brad Little moved all of Idaho back to Stage 3 restrictions of the Idaho Rebounds COVID-19 plan, citing "alarming demand and capacity constraints" on state healthcare facilities.
Dr. Ken Newhouse, chief medical officer of Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot, told the Southeastern Idaho Public Health board during the recent meeting his hospital plans to repurpose 12 beds to create a COVID-19 unit, in case it's needed. He said about 60 staff members have also contracted COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, adding to a staffing challenge.
Dr. Daniel Snell, chief medical officer at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, said his hospital is in the process of hiring and training 20 new nurses as it heads into the flu season, when demand for the hospital's resources will increase.
"We are bracing ourselves for more," Snell said, adding staff members have been picking up extra shifts at an unsustainable rate.
Snell said the hospital's census of coronavirus patients as of Thursday was 19, down from the prior week when it was in the mid-20s. PMC's intensive care unit had a seven-day average of 79 percent of capacity.
"We have plans to be able to try to mitigate surges and be able to continue maintaining normal hospital operations, and that's our goal," Snell said.
Nehru said one of her company's goals in providing advanced notice of outbreaks is to help communities adjust policies and make wise decisions to slow the spread.
Often, she said it's easy to tell by analyzing the data when a community implemented a new safeguard, such as a mask mandate or a limitation on large gatherings. Kinsa has also been working closely with state and municipal leaders in Louisiana, Colorado, Nebraska, Connecticut, Oregon, Pennsylvania and New York. The company recently started sharing data with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
"We've been really thrilled that our early warning system is being used, so this isn't theoretical," Nehru said.