The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be one for the record books. Postponed from the first Saturday in May, it will be run on the first Saturday in September in front of an empty grandstand.
Locally, Pocatello Downs is betting the glamour of the Run for the Roses will lure local fans to live racing on Derby Day. Pari-mutuel wagering will be available on the Derby, as well as the Downs’ full 10-race card. Fans will be able to watch the Derby on televisions located in the betting area.
Pocatello Downs president LuKrena Schoonover said, “I really hope people will be wearing Derby hats” on Saturday.
To encourage a festive event, cash prizes will be given for the best Derby fashions.
The decision to move the group’s Sept. 27 race date to Saturday was given a push when other regional tracks decided against live racing on Derby Day, according to horse trainer Mark Hanson.
Pocatello Downs is one of only a few tracks offering live racing with spectators on Derby Day and is the only Idaho track with race dates this fall. Tracks in Burley and Malad raced a few dates earlier in the year, but are done for the season.
Idaho horse racing has been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Pocatello Downs decided to run in the spring without spectators.
“The horsemen were more than gracious and willing to do anything to get a chance to see their horses run,” said Schoonover.
After raising and training the horses for two years or more, it is hard to sit out a year as expenses mount she said.
As for Saturday’s card, Schoonover said more than 70 horses are entered.
The entries include rising equine star Loco Ocho. The 4-year-old is trained by Garth Blattner and is owned by Les and Darla Barlow. After a slow start as a 2-year-old, she has seven wins in 15 starts and has qualified for the AQHA Distaff Challenge to be run on Oct. 24 at The Downs at Albuquerque.
The sleek black mare won the $27,676 ARC Weber Downs Distaff Challenge with a 105 speed index under the guidance of jockey Jesus Valenzuela on May 24. She is in the 10th race Saturday.
For bettors, the Pocatello Downs programs include racing forms for all horses, including the Derby contenders. While it may be tempting to gamble online, betting at the track benefits trainers and owners as a percentage of dollars bet helps fund purses. Even a Derby bet at the track adds to the money awarded.
“When you bet $2 on a race, you are providing jobs,” said Hanson.
Equine upkeep spreads money through the community with purchases of feed, bedding, gas, equipment, vet fees, horse shoeing and much more.
Competition with lotteries, casinos and online sports betting is leading to a decline in track betting that is draining Idaho horse racing of the funds needed for decent purses.
“We have to evolve and grow or we are going to die,” Hanson said.
On Saturday, fans can test their handicapping skills and help the local equine industry — all while enjoying a delayed, but festive Kentucky Derby at Pocatello Downs.
Gates open at noon Saturday. Admission is $2. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m. The final day of the fall meet at Pocatello Downs is Sept. 20.