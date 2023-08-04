POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck school board is asking local residents to weigh in on the future of Highland High School during a community forum next week.
The school district recently released an informational fact sheet about some future planning options for rebuilding after the April 21 fire at Highland, began the process to demolish the school’s damaged D Wing, and provided updates for Highland students returning to their school for the district’s first day of classes on Aug. 23.
Tuesday’s forum, to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Century High School auditorium, will focus on what direction the public wants the rebuilding to take.
Instead of starting the demolition of Highland’s D Wing this Tuesday as planned, School District 25 expedited the project and began tearing down the fire-damaged section of the school on July 28. This was made possible in part due to an emergency approval granted by the Environmental Protection Agency.
The demolition is being led by Paul Davis Restoration of Idaho Falls.
“Beginning the demolition ahead of schedule is a great start to getting Highland prepared to welcome learners and staff back to school,” said School District 25 Superintendent Douglas Howell. “We are grateful to all who played a role in initiating the process earlier than we anticipated.”
While students will return to Highland for the first day of classes on Aug. 23, the long-term future of the school in the wake of the fire is still undecided. The school board hopes that Tuesday’s forum provides some feedback from district residents on the direction of the rebuilding.
District officials are asking local residents to review the recently released fact sheet that lists two potential Highland-related projects the school board is considering.
The district’s guiding principles for the decision-making process, according to the fact sheet, include being fiscally responsible, being forward-thinking with strategic planning, addressing both the current and future needs of all School District 25 students and staff, being transparent in the decision-making process, and prioritizing an expeditious timeline regarding the future of Highland.
The fact sheet then lists two potential projects and the estimated price tag for each, which would both have to be paid for by district residents voting to approve bond-measure funding. Such a bond would require a supermajority of voter support to pass.
Both potential projects would also allocate funds to build a bigger gym at Century High School. District officials said Century’s gym is too small for the school and needs to be replaced.
Scenario A
The first option includes renovating Highland High School at its current location with significant enhancements and adding an improved gym facility at Century High School.
Some of the additional considerations associated with this option include increasing Highland’s enrollment capacity from its current 1,500 students to 2,000 students as well as expanding and enhancing Highland’s gym and activity space as well as its auditorium to facilitate increased capacity. The increase in Highland’s enrollment capacity is needed as part of the district’s future planning, district officials said.
The school district estimates this option would require the passage of a $42 million bond.
If approved with a 10-year term, homeowners in the district would pay about $50 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and the bond would carry about $8.1 million in interest. Those numbers would change to $31 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and $20 million in interest if approved with a 20-year term.
The upgrades to Century’s gym would be estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026 and the renovations to Highland would likely be completed in October 2026 if this option is approved by district voters in November.
Scenario B
The second option includes building a new high school, repurposing Highland into a middle school and adding a larger, enhanced gym facility at Century.
The new high school would not have outdoor athletic facilities and its students would instead use the outdoor athletic facilities at Highland, according to the district’s fact sheet. Further, the new high school would need to have a capacity for 2,000 students.
Under this plan, three District 25 elementary schools would be consolidated into one school and would be located at what is now Alameda Middle School. Highland High School would then become a middle school, replacing Alameda.
The district would then sell the vacated elementary school properties and apply the proceeds toward its bond payments.
This option would also require the district to reconfigure its attendance zone boundaries.
The school district estimates this option would require the passage of a $115 million bond.
If approved with a 20-year term, homeowners in the district would pay about $85 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and the bond would carry about $54.4 million in interest. Those numbers would change to $70 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value and $96.7 million in interest if approved with a 30-year term.
If approved by district voters in November, the upgrades to Century’s gym would be estimated to be completed in the spring of 2026 and the new high school would be estimated to be completed in August 2027.
The district’s fact sheet lists some additional funding sources that could be available to help offset the cost of either option.
Those other sources include an estimated $25 million provided to the district via its ongoing Highland fire claim with its insurance provider, the Idaho Counties Risk Management Program.
Other funding sources include the district carving out about $2 million from its school plant facilities levy annually for the next three years, totaling $6 million; the sale or transfer of about 48 acres of district-owned land, and, depending on the approved scenario, two or three vacated elementary school properties; and the district would be eligible for state assistance in the form of school bond levy equalization that would offset the repayment of the bond principal and interest amount.
The percentage fluctuates from year to year but for fiscal year 2023 it was 27.28 percent. It was about 22 percent in 2022.
“The Board of Trustees will consider all of the above financial support options to help offset the total amount of bond/taxpayer funding required to fulfill the final project goals,” the fact sheet says.
Moreover, the fact sheet says the school board “welcomes private, business and corporate donations and sponsorships” as a potential source for additional revenue.
Highland High School students will return to their school when District 25 classes begin again on Aug. 23, with some changes for displaced instructional, co-curricular, and extracurricular programs at Highland.
Because the cafeteria was destroyed in the fire, breakfast and lunch food service will be provided in the Highland commons area. Band, choir, orchestra and dance will be held at the Calvary Chapel Church located at 1633 Olympus Drive. The vacated Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Princeton building at 42 Princeton Ave. will be the temporary home for cheer, wrestling and additional storage facilities.
The school district welding program, typically held at Highland, will instead be hosted at the Idaho State University College of Technology’s Eames Complex, 1999 Alvin Ricken Drive.
Additional parking for Highland students will be available at the Bannock County Event Center Fairgrounds south parking lot, which is adjacent to Highland High School Stadium.
Plans also include the use of the Mountain View Event Center and other district gyms to accommodate Highland’s extracurricular activities, including games and practices for volleyball, boys and girls basketball and other needs.
“The community’s support has been tremendous as we work to return Highland High School learners and staff back home with as little disruption and inconvenience as possible,” Howell said. “We’ve seen the community live the district’s motto to Be More Together in a way that will have a profound and lasting impact.”
District 25’s middle school and high school schedule pick-up will be held from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. Students, except for those enrolled at Highland, can attend schedule pick-up at their regular school locations. The Portneuf Valley Technical Education and Career Campus, or PV-TEC, will host Highland’s schedule pick-up. PV-TEC is located at the former Allstate building, 4200 Hawthorne Road.
Lastly, Highland High School will host a back-to-school night on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. Families are encouraged to attend the event with their students.
For more back-to-school information, please visit sd25.us/backtoschool.
To see the Highland restoration progress visit youtu.be/-O_W5r9wSiA or bookmark highland.sd25.us/connect/fire-updates for the most current updates on Highland High School.
What happened to the option of simply rebuilding with the insurance funds without hosing the local property taxpayers with a property tax increase? SD25 once again proves they are out of touch with reality and don't give a hoot about the community that is struggling with increased costs for everything without much in the way of increased income.
